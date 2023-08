The Bond County Animal Control report for July has been issued by Animal Control Officer Jim Hess.

Last month, 11 dogs and 19 cats were impounded at the animal shelter.

Seven of the dogs were released to their owners, in addition to four of the cats.

Two dogs and one cat were released to no kill shelters.

There were two dogs and nine cats euthanized at the county shelter in July.

Hess received reports of three animal bites to humans.