Bond County Fair Ends With Parade

The 75th Annual Bond County Fair closed Tuesday night with the big parade, followed by fireworks.

Area residents lined the parade route on the fairgrounds.

The parade included several Shriners’ units, decorated floats and wagons, fire trucks from throughout the county and many vehicles from businesses and organizations.

The Bond County Unit 2 Comets band marched in the parade.

Ribbons were awarded to floats in three classes.

In the Non-Professionally Built Floats category, Carlyle Health Care and Senior Living won first place and Hillsboro Veterinary Care placed second.

The Professionally Built Float category winners were Illinois Teen Miss Heart of USA Cortney Stewart and Future Little Miss Heart of USA Charleigh Hawkins, first place; the City of Greenville, second place; Bond County 4-H, third place; and Scooter’s Coffee, fourth place.

In the Church, Club and Organization division, Mulberry Grove FFA took first place, Bond County Girl Scouts, second; Mt. Gilead Church, third; and the Bond County Recovery Council, fourth.

The Kingsbury Clippers Swim Team was presented a ribbon in the children’s division.

Riding in the parade, in a pink Volkswagon car, were newly crowned Miss Bond County Fair Maggie Goodson and Junior Miss Olivia Goodson.

Queen, junior miss, and little miss participants rode on a float, and Retiring Queen Morgan Wilderman and Retiring Junior Miss Tinley Walker were also in the parade.