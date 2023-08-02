Bond County Fair Grandstand Events

The 2023 Bond County Fair opens Thursday, August 3 and will extend through Tuesday, August 8 at the fairgrounds in Greenville.

Events will be held at the grandstand on four nights.

The Illinois Hot Farm Stock Tractor, Antique Tractor and Four-Wheel Drive Truck Pulls will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 4.

Saturday’s grandstand events are the demolition derby and power wheels derby. The action gets underway at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, August 6, the grandstand will be the site for the Little Miss Pageant and fair talent show starting at 6 p.m.

The queen and junior miss pageant begins at 7 p.m. Monday, August 7.

Grandstand tickets are available in advance at BondCoFair.com. The grandstand box office opens one hour prior to the start of an event.