Bond County Fair Grandstand Events

By
WGEL
-

The 2023 Bond County Fair opens Thursday, August 3 and will extend through Tuesday, August 8 at the fairgrounds in Greenville.

Events will be held at the grandstand on four nights.

The Illinois Hot Farm Stock Tractor, Antique Tractor and Four-Wheel Drive Truck Pulls will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 4.

Saturday’s grandstand events are the demolition derby and power wheels derby. The action gets underway at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, August 6, the grandstand will be the site for the Little Miss Pageant and fair talent show starting at 6 p.m.

The queen and junior miss pageant begins at 7 p.m. Monday, August 7.

Grandstand tickets are available in advance at BondCoFair.com. The grandstand box office opens one hour prior to the start of an event.

Previous articleDairy Council Classroom To Be At The Fair
Next articleUnit Two Board Addresses Personnel

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR