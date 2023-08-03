Bond County Keeping Inmates In Other Counties After Accident

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department finds itself in need of prisoner space after the jail building was struck by a vehicle on July 21.

Bond Country Sheriff Jim Leitschuh said until repairs are made, the county is not using the bullpen area to house inmates. He indicated on Wednesday a total of five or six inmates are in other county jails in Clinton, Fayette, and Montgomery counties.

At 8:36 a.m. on July 21, a 93-year-old woman was operating a car near the north side of the Bond County Jail. Sheriff Leitschuh said the driver was pulling into a parking space and apparently hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

The car crashed into the jail building. The driver was not hurt.

Leitschuh said there is a space with utility lines between the outside wall and the inner block wall. He indicated the block wall was damaged after the initial impact.

The sheriff reported he is obtaining estimates for repairs to the building. He noted the rest of the jail is still being used, including the cells.