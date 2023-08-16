Breese Man Pleads Guilty To Second Degree Murder

30-year-old Valentin Navarro-Lopez of Breese has pleaded guilty in Clinton County Circuit Court to an amended charge of second degree murder.

He admitted to being involved in the November 4, 2022, death of Marcos Chavez Xiloj, which occurred while the two were involved in a fight.

The charge alleged the defendant struck Xiloj in the head, while the two were near Carlyle Lake. Navarro-Lopez originally was charged with first degree murder.

He is to be sentenced on October 30. The possible prison term on the second-degree murder offense is four to 20 years.