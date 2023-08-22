Bus/Car Accident Monday Morning

A traffic accident involving a car and Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school bus occurred about 7:30 a.m. Monday on Mulberry Grove Road at Rench Avenue, south of Mulberry Grove.

No one was injured, according to the Bond County Sheriff’s Department. A deputy advised the collision occurred during foggy conditions.

A car was travelling northbound on Mulberry Grove Road when the bus driver attempted to turn the bus onto that road from Rench Avenue. The deputy said the bus sideswiped the car.

There were students on the bus at the time of the accident.