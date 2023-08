Due to the Bond County Fair parade, the Greenville City Council meeting Tuesday, August 8 will start earlier than usual, at 5 p.m., in the municipal building.

Among the items on the agenda is a liquor license for a new business to be called Josephine’s Pizza and Pub, a revolving loan for a new business named Precision Laser and Aesthetics, and a discussion about keeping chickens in the Greenville city limits.

The meeting can be seen on the Greenville Facebook page.