Khaliq R. Snow. age 28, of Greenville, has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with two felony counts of aggravated battery.

Count one alleges that on August 28 Snow caused bodily harm to a female by pushing her to the ground, and he did so knowing the victim was 60 years of age or older.

The other charge of aggravated battery alleges the defendant committed the act at the intersection of Elm Street and Harris Avenue in Greenville in a public way.

Snow’s bond was set at $5,000 cash.