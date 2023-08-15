City Swears In New Police Officer

A new police officer joined the Greenville police force Monday morning.

Joel Bemis was sworn in as a full-time policeman by Greenville City Clerk Jody Weiss.

Bemis fills a vacancy created when Officer Taylor Hill was selected to serve as the new school resource officer for Bond County Community Unit 2.

Bemis grew up in Godfrey and moved to Bond County as a seventh grader. He is a 2018 graduate of Greenville High School and earned an associate’s degree at Kaskaskia College.

He will attend the Law Enforcement Basic Training Academy at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville beginning August 30.

Taylor Hill will begin work as the school resource officer this week when the new school year begins.