City Tourism Committee Recommends Approval For Requests

The City of Greenville Tourism Committee met last week recommended approval for four funding requests.

The committee has recommended the annual Greenville Pilot’s Association Airstravaganza be given $1,250 in tourism funds to help promote the event.

It will be held September 16 at Greenville Airport.

The Bond County Humane Society’s Paws in the Park will be held September 16 at Double J Doggie Play N Stay. A motion to provide $750 to the society was approved by the commission.

$1,000 was approved for the Hill’s Fort Rendezvous, scheduled for September 15, 16 and 17.

The event takes place on the American Farm Heritage Museum grounds.

The fourth request was made by the Hartland Oliver Collectors for a winter get-together at the Farm Heritage Museum site. The committee’s motion provides $2,100 for the event.

It was mentioned, during a discussion about the request, that the last time the Farm Heritage Museum hosted the event, many of those attending stayed at local hotels.

All funding recommendations of the Tourism Committee go to the Greenville City Council for final approval.