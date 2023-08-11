Council Takes Actions On New Businesses

Meeting Tuesday evening, the Greenville City Council took action on a revolving loan and liquor license for two new businesses.

A revolving loan fund, in the amount of $32,500, was approved to Precision Laser and Aesthetics, LCC, to be owned by Dr. Kelsey Hopkins.

The loan was recommended by the city’s Revolving Loan Committee. It is being made at one percent interest, for a term of seven years on $9,000 for working capital expenditures, and a 10-year term on $23,500 for machinery/equipment expenditures.

Dr. Hopkins will be the sole employee of the company, acting as the physician and medical director. The business will be located at 1000 Red Ball Trail, in an office adjacent to Dr. Hopkins current practice, Greenville Family Medicine, where he will continue to be a partner.

The business is designed to offer patients local access to facial Botox services and a wide range of medical laser treatments. Dr. Hopkins will be performing every consultation and procedure. The cash-only business will be open one to two days per week, by appointment only.

The city was told the estimated starting date for Precision Laser and Aesthetics is September 1.

The council also approved a Class D Restaurant liquor license for a new pizza business.

Aaron and Patty Wortmann of Hillsboro will be opening Josephine’s Pizza & Pub at 110 South Second Street in downtown Greenville.

Aaron Wortmann said the business, named for his daughter, will be family-oriented, serving wood-fired pizzas and salads. October 1 is the proposed opening date.