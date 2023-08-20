County Board Approves Numerous Items

The Bond County Board met Tuesday night in the courthouse.

It was agreed to forward a jail landscaping proposal to the county’s Public Building Commission.

The work would be on the north side between the sidewalk and the building.

A budget increase of $20,000 was approved to allow for the trade-in of a vehicle used for 911.

Appointments were made to the Bond County Board of Health. Matthew McCullough and Carrie Ackerman were reappointed to three-year terms.

Appointed as a new member of the health board was Krista Hamilton of Greenville. Her term is also for three years.

