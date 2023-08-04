County Board Approves Resolution And Appointment

Meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Bond County Board, on a split vote, approved a resolution pertaining to assessment districts.

A motion to table the resolution was defeated on a 3-2 vote with Jacob Rayl, Wes Pourchot and Bernard Myers voting no and Jeff Rehkemper and Chris Timmermann voting yes. A motion to approve the resolution was then made and approved with Rayl, Myers and Pourchot approving and Timmermann and Rehkemper against.

A previous county board passed a resolution for every four-year reassessments. 2020 was the first year the county reassessed property on a quad cycle

The original resolution did not set out which townships were to be reassessed when.

Tuesday’s new resolution has Tamalco, Pleasant Mound, Mulberry Grove and Mills townships being assessed in 2023 and every four years thereafter; Central Township in 2024 and every four years thereafter, Old Ripley and LaGrange townships in 2025 and every four years thereafter, and Burgess and Shoal Creek townships in 2026 and every four years thereafter.

The board also approved the reappointment of Carol Lingley to the Board of Review, with her term ending May 31, 2025.