County Tentative Multiplier Received

The Illinois Department of Revenue has issued a tentative property assessment equalization multiplier for Bond County.

Bond County Supervisor of Assessments Georgia Shank believes the tentative multiplier of 0.9413 is good news. Shank reported the factor is tentative until the county’s Board of Review completes its work.

A hearing on the tentative figure will be held September 12, at 10:30 a.m., in the Department of Revenue offices in Springfield.

That hearing will lead to the department issuing a final multiplier for 2022 taxes, payable in 2023.

Shank told WGEL she hopes the multiplier will lead to lower tax rates. This would be the first time in many years that Bond County has a negative multiplier. It was 1.0 in 2016 and since then had been over 1.0.

The supervisor of assessments said this Friday is the final day the board of review will take appeals from property owners. Shank added there have been many appeals received and the Board of Review will still have work to do after the deadline.

She advised receiving the final multiplier will allow the county to proceed with computing tax bills. Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp said she is still hoping tax bills will be out in early October.

Supervisor of Assessments Shank said for this year’s taxes, a local equalization factor of 17.4 percent was applied, which she believes is a reason for a negative multiplier. Shank noted since the local factor affects the assessed values at the county level, the rates for taxes to be paid this year will likely decrease.

According to Shank, a positive state multiplier would not produce the same effect.