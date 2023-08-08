Cousins Selected Fair Royalty

Cousins will represent Bond County in the next year after receiving crowns during Monday night’s Bond County Fair Queen and Junior Miss Pageant.

Queen Maggie Goodson is the daughter of Tom and Kate Goodson.

Junior Miss Olivia Goodson is the daughter of Matt and Ashley Goodson.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel met with the Goodson cousins after the pageant. They both said they were excited to share the experience with their cousin. Olivia said she was overwhelmed and thankful when they called her name. Maggie said she was shocked and at a loss for words, but couldn’t be happier, especially to do it with Olivia by her side.

Maggie Goodson was also Miss Photogenic in the Queen Pageant. Other honors went to Haylie Gombos as Miss Congeniality, Gracie Lindley as first runner-up, and Peyton Simpson for the Participation Award and People’s Choice Award. Madison Roy was also a contestant.

Special awards in the Junior Miss competition went to Maci Bone as Miss Congeniality and winner of the Participation Award, Olivia Goodson as Miss Photogenic, Addy Bauer as winner of the People’s Choice Award and first runner-up, and Julia Ward as second runner-up.

Other contestants were Nikki Woll, Laura Craver, Avery Hentze, Samantha Vohlken, Mia Mains and Abigail Clark.

Retiring Queen Morgan Wilderman and Junior Miss Tinley Walker gave their farewell speeches and participated throughout the pageant.

Also in attendance was the reigning 2003 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Paige Van Dyke.