Cruz-In The Dam Car Show Nationals At Carlyle Lake

The 31st Annual Cruz-In the Dam Car Show Nationals will be held Friday, August 11, 2023, at Mariner’s Village Resort near the Dam West Recreation Area in Carlyle, Illinois. More than 250 motorized vehicles from across the southern half of Illinois are expected to be in attendance.

Custom cars, pro streets, 4x4s, trucks, street machines, race cars and bikes will all be welcomed. The event will start at 4:30 p.m. at Carl’s 4-Wheel Drive in Bartelso, Illinois, where the first 50 participants will receive dash plaques and goody bags. Participants will cruise from Carl’s 4-Wheel Drive across Saddle Dam II and the main dam before arriving at Mariner’s Village Resort in Carlyle, Illinois for the remainder of the show.

The public is invited to view all motorized vehicles at Mariner’s Village from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The show will include food, drinks, games, and prizes. Entertainment for the evening will be provided by Burnin’ Bridges and other live music. The event will conclude with a cruise across the main dam at 9:30 p.m.

Those interested in participating in the show should contact Carl’s 4-Wheel Drive at 618-765-2199, Russell Huelsman at 618-304-3560, or Brad Jones at 618-799-9699 or email bradjones6420@gmail.com. This event is hosted by the Clinton County Car Club, Rusty Rodz Car Club, and Carl’s 4-Wheel Drive and Performance Center.