Dairy Council Classroom To Be At The Fair

The St. Louis District Dairy Council’s mobile dairy classroom will be at the Bond County Fair in Greenville this Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Louise the Cow and her handler, Hannah Albert, will conduct milking demonstrations at least three times a day.

Kelsey Bentlage, District Dairy Council nutrition educator, told WGEL the classroom on wheels is designed to educate consumers on dairy farming, the milking of cows, and nutrition. She said there will be plenty of opportunities to see Louise being milked.

The Dairy Council’s mobile dairy classroom has been to several Illinois county fairs this year, and after its stop in Bond County, it will be at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.