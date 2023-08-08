Fair Youth Auction Brings in $97,000

Another outstanding youth livestock auction was held Monday night at the Bond County Fair.

The proceeds, not including money raised for cancer patient Brody Haston, totaled $97,952,50.

Fifty-nine lots were sold this year.

Layla Mollett sold her grand champion steer, Lane Mollett the champion barrow, Alice Lurkins-Crothers the champion goat wether, Scarlett Hensler the champion pen of rabbits. Kyle Clanton the top milk basket, and Cameron Earnest the champion pen of meat chickens.

Average prices in the auction were $4,651 for steers, $1,600 for goats, $2,505 for barrows, $820 for rabbits, $1,000 for dairy, and $675 for poultry.