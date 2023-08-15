Fall City-Wide Yard Sales In Greenville

Greenville’s fall city-wide yard sale days have been announced by the city.

They will be Friday, September 15 and Saturday, September 16.

Greenville city staff is coordinating the event, which is open to all city residents.

A map will be provided showing the location, hours, and some of the items for sale at participating residences. There is no cost to be on the map.

Registration forms can be picked up at the Greenville Municipal Building and the Greenville Public Library. One can also be downloaded on the city’s website at GreenvilleIllinois.com/news. A digital form is also available on the city’s Facebook page and website.

To be on the map, forms must be returned to the municipal building by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13.

The map will be available Thursday, September 14 at the municipal building and police department.

For more information on the city-wide yard sale, call the municipal building at 664-1644.

You do not have to be on the map to have a yard sale on those dates.