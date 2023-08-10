Greenville City Council Talks About Chickens

The longest discussion Tuesday evening at the Greenville City Council meeting was about chickens.

The council is looking at an ordinance to control chickens kept in the city limits. Mayor George Barber said this issue began when a neighbor complained about another neighbor.

During the 15-minute discussion, it was indicated the proposed ordinance would limit the number of chickens to six at any residence. Coops and a fenced area would be required.

City Manager Jo Hollenkamp said the proposal would do things like set rules for how close a coop can be to a residence and property lines, cleaning guidelines, how much square feet are required per chicken, what to do with dead birds, and the prohibition of crowing chickens and roosters.

Hollenkamp said the city could require chicken owners obtain an annual license or could have a one-time permit, with action being taken on violations if lodged by a neighbor.

Council Member Lisa Stephens said she favored a one-time permit and the city could act if complaints were received.

Anyone with questions or comments on the proposed chicken ordinance can call the Greenville Municipal Building at 664-1644 or contact a city council member.

A revised ordinance for possible adoption will be presented to the council at its September12 meeting.