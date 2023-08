A sign in front of Greenville’s Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles facility is promoting new hours, beginning September 1.

The changes are part of a program initiated by Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

The Greenville facility, located at 321 South Second Street, will no longer be open on Saturdays, starting September 1.

It will continue to be closed on Sundays.

When September arrives, the facility will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.