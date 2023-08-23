Greenville Garden Club Provides Display At Patriot’s Park

At a special ceremony last Friday, the Greenville Garden Club officially presented an educational display to the Kingsbury Park District.

The display, built by Sam Kious, is at Patriot’s Park, near the playground equipment.

Trees and birds that can be seen at the park are pictured in the display. Researching the trees were Master Naturalist Anne Childerson and providing the bird descriptions was Dr. Bill Ahern.

The project organizer, Pat Kious, said the interactive display is designed to be informative and enjoyed by visitors of all ages.

The project was funded by Greenville Garden Club dues and proceeds from the club’s annual plant sale.

This continues the partnership, which began in 1937, by the original Garden Club and the park. In 1940, the Garden Club provided funds to plant bald cypress and sycamore trees, which are represented in the new display.