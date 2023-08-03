Greenville Man Found Guilty Of Sex Charges

A two-day jury trial concluded Tuesday evening with Dennis D. Kelly of Greenville being found guilty of four sex charges.

The trial began Monday in Bond County Circuit Court, with Judge Christopher Bauer presiding.

The jury was selected and the testimony started that day.

The state and the defense presented their evidence and witnesses on Tuesday. The jury began deliberations in the late afternoon and was out a little more than an hour before returning verdicts.

John Abell was attorney for Kelly and State’s Attorney Dora Mann presented the state’s case.

A sentencing date was to be set by the court on Thursday.

Kelly was found guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two counts of criminal sexual assault, which occurred in December of 2021.

It was alleged the victim was a male with a severe or profound intellectual disability.

Kelly chose not to be at the trial all day Monday and Tuesday morning. He was in court Tuesday afternoon when his case was presented to the jury. The defendant did testify at the trial.