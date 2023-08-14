Greenville Man Killed in Crash Early Saturday Morning

A car-motorcycle crash early Saturday morning on Illinois Rt. 127, near Airport Avenue, south of Greenville, led to the death of a Greenville man.

Jason L. Boaz, age 40, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was driving a motorcycle .

Illinois State Police reported a Chevrolet Malibu vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old female from Hoffman, was southbound on Illinois Rt. 127, and allegedly crossed the centerline, striking the Boaz motorcycle head-on. The crash occurred about 1:20 a.m.

The girl was taken to a hospital with what state police indicated were minor injuries.

Later Saturday, Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann filed a Class 2 felony charge against the 17-year-old girl as an adult.

Elise P. Johnston of Hoffman is accused of alleged aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol. The charge alleges she was driving when the alcohol concentration in her breath was .08 or more , and she was involved in a motor vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Jason Boaz.

Bond for Johnston was set at $150,000. On Saturday, $15,000 cash bond was posted and Johnston was released from custody.