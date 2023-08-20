Greenville Streets To Be Oiled

Street oiling will be done in Greenville from August 29 through August 31.

Hours each day are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Twenty-seven sections of streets are on the list.

They include South Fourth from Route 40 to the south end, Maybry Drive from Rt. 127 to the west end, Linder Avenue from Rt. 140 to Killarney Drive, East Main Street from Charles to the east end, Vine Street from Hena to the east end and from Ivy Lane to the west end, Mark Place from Vine to Main, Winter Avenue from Stephen to Second and from Ivy Lane to Stephen, Washington Avenue from Spruce to Second, from the cul-de sac to the east end and from Clarence to the east end, Clarence from Harris to Spring, Robin from Stephen to White, Parent from Durley to Hena, Prairie from South to Harris, and Main from Fifth to Sunset Point.

Other sections being oiled and chipped are Cardinal Drive from South Elm to the east end, Idler Lane from Andrews Drive, north 350 feet; East College Avenue from Dewey to the east end, Biggs from Vine to Winter, Spring from Second to Prairie and from Spruce to Clarence, Ward from Clarence to Ivy, Durley from Elm to Eastern, Oak from Elm to the east end, and Spruce from South to Harris.

If you live on one of these street sections, make sure vehicles are removed from along the street August 29 through August 31, or they will be towed at the owner’s expense.