GU Hires Dean of Students and Diversity Officer

Greenville University has hired a pastor to serve as its dean of students and chief diversity officer.

Reverend B. Elliott Renfroe has stepped into the positions prior to the 2023-2024 school year.

He is no stranger to Greenville University, having served on the school’s board of trustees the past five years. Renfroe has also spoken at GU chapel services.

GU Chief Culture Officer Katrina Lopez Liss said the addition of Reverend Renfro expands the school’s capacity to serve the growing needs of students across community life. The position will allow Ross Baker, former dean of students, to focus attention on student retention efforts as chief student experience officer.

Reverend Renfro said he wants to build relationships with students, and as chief diversity officer he will advocate for increased diversity within the staff, faculty, and student body, overseeing programming to involve those diverse elements of the campus community more fully.

A native of Pennsylvania, Renfroe has pastured Free Methodist Churches in three states, including Illinois. His most recent positions have focused on spiritual formation and diversity in a medical setting.