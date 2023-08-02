Helicopter Crash In Washington County Kills Pilot

A Mt. Vernon man died in Washington County Monday afternoon when the helicopter he was piloting crashed in a farm field.

The Washington County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Donald Pruett, age 41, of Mt. Vernon.

Authorities indicated Pruett was conducting crop dusting activities when the helicopter went down north of the Oakdale Blacktop and west of Garfield Road. The crash occurred about 1:40 p.m.

The helicopter was found under power lines, but it was not known if the helicopter hit the lines. Investigators from the federal Aviation Administration were sent to the scene.

Pruett was pronounced dead at the scene. He was alone in the helicopter.