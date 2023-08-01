Heritage Days Successful Over The Weekend

The annual American Farm Heritage Museum’s Heritage Days was successful over the weekend, once again attracting people from throughout the Midwest and beyond.

Weather-wise, it was hot and a storm went through Saturday evening. Despite that, the activities were held with attendance good overall.

Saturday’s rain didn’t slow down Sunday’s activities.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel spoke with Museum Vice-President Steve Loos Sunday afternoon about this year’s Heritage Days. He said attendance was slightly down, due to the weather, but noted 2022 was the best gate they’d had for the event. Loos noted the storms and a power outage Saturday resulted in some challenges. He said their new parking lot was a benefit for the event and there was a great turnout for tractors and other equipment this year.

Click below to hear his comments:

The next event at the American Farm Heritage Museum is the Hill’s Fort Living History Days September 15, 16 and 17.

The museum is open on Saturdays, through October from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the American Heritage Railroad runs through October on the first Saturday of the month.