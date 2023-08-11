Historical Society Honoring Hurricane Creek Church

The Bond County Historical and Genealogical societies will conduct their annual rural church meeting at Hurricane Creek Church of the Brethren.

The event is Thursday, August 22 . The church is at 1848 Pleasant Mound Avenue in the Smithboro area.

The public is invited and urged to bring their memories of Pleasant Mound.

A potluck dinner starts at 6 p.m., with church members providing the meat entrée and drinks. A program will follow at 7 p.m., highlighting the history of the church and community.

The Hurricane Creek German Baptist Brethren congregation was established in 1843 and the church building was built in 1874,then moved one mile to its current location in 1908.

The Village of Fairview was laid out in 1857 and came to be known by the name of the post office, Pleasant Mound.

The August 22nd program will be the 23rd in the Rural Church History Series of the historical and genealogical societies.