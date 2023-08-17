Honor Flight Ride & Testicle Festival At Keyesport Legion

This will be a big weekend at the Keyesport American Legion.

First up, Saturday, it’s the annual Sons of Service Honor Flight Ride, with special guests Horny Mike, Ryan Evans, and Ghetto Bob from the hit TV show Counting Cars.

WGEL’s Mike Greenwood talked to Horny Mike about their involvement. Click below to hear part of their conversation:

All vehicles are welcome. The event will include a bike and Jeep ride across the dam. Proceeds from the day benefit the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight program.

Sunday’s event will be the Sons of the American Legion 7th Annual Testicle Festival, serving bull, hog, sheep, fries, and Doug’s Famous Mushrooms, from 2 to 6 PM. Chicken strips will also be available. The Strugglers will provide live music.

For more, find the Keyesport American Legion on Facebook.