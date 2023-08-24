ISP Announce Arrest For Child Pornography & Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse

Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officials announce the arrest of 19-year-old Aaron Hartline of Witt, IL for Dissemination of Child Pornography, Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, and Possession of Child Pornography.

In February 2023, ISP DCI Zone 4 Agents initiated an investigation after learning a male subject was communicating with a minor, in which the suspect was discussing sexual acts and requesting child pornography. During the investigation, ISP Investigators assigned to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) gathered digital evidence indicating that Aaron C. Hartline was possessing and disseminating child pornography from his residence in Witt, Illinois. Additionally, DCI Zone 4 agents located a minor victim who had been sexually abused by Hartline.

On August 10, 2023, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Hartline with six counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography (Class X Felony), one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony) and one count of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 3 Felony). An arrest warrant was issued for Hartline’s arrest with bond set at $250,000, 10% to apply. On August 21, 2023, Hartline was arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217)782-4750. The Illinois State Police provide the following resources for parents, for the public to report crimes against children, and victims to start their path towards healing and recovery. Anonymous tips of child pornography can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com. To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/; www.cybertipline.org; For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources.