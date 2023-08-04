ISP Makes Arrest For Alleged Custodial Sexual Misconduct

Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation officials arrested 66-year-old James Dawson, of Hillsboro, for alleged Custodial Sexual Misconduct, a Class 3 Felony, and Criminal Sexual Abuse, a Class 4 Felony.

On July 13, 2022, state police initiated an investigation on Dawson, an Illinois Department of Corrections contractual employee. Dawson is a sonographer and was contracted by IDOC to perform sonograms on individuals in custody throughout the state of Illinois. Dawson’s charges involve seven separate victims.

After a year-long investigation, ISP agents took Dawson into custody on Tuesday, August 1. Dawson was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he is being held on a Fulton County warrant with $50,000.00 bond and a Johnson County warrant with $4,000.00 bond.

State police say this is an ongoing investigation.