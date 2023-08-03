KC To Host Fall 2023 Enrollment Day Saturday, August 5

Summer is winding to an end and Kaskaskia College is offering the community a chance to learn more about the educational opportunities KC offers and help potential students easily register for classes. Kaskaskia College will hold a Special Saturday Enrollment Day event at its main campus, and all Education Centers on Saturday, August 5, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, for all new and continuing students needing help with admissions, advising, course registration, and financial aid for the fall semester.

Kaskaskia College also wants to make the community aware of the six new certificates/degrees it will be offering this year. Those include an Advanced HVAC Certificate, Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Technology Certificate, Early Childhood Small Business Certificate, Word Specialist Microcertificate, Excel Specialist Microcertificate, and Associate of Fine Arts Theater. (A full description of each certificate program is listed below.)

“This enrollment event is perfect for people who already know they want to come to KC and just need to finalize all of their registration details and those that are just starting to think about furthering their education,” said Julie Obermark, Vice President of Instructional Services. “We’re very excited about the new certificate and degree offerings we’ve added to our curriculum this year because we know this will be an opportunity for people of all ages to expand their career skills.”

Departments providing services for the day will include Advising, Admissions and Registration, Placement Testing, Financial Aid, Cashiers, and the KC Bookstore. The bookstore is under construction until the end of August so the temporary location is the Student Center Cafeteria located in the HB Building. It will be open during normal business hours and students can follow signage to pick up textbooks and other supplies. Advising will be available on a walk-in basis that day. All student services will be available in the HB building.

For first-time KC students, applying for admission at www.kaskaskia.edu before attending is highly recommended. Students don’t have to wait until the Saturday event to sign up for classes. KC staff are available to help students with enrollment on the main campus and education centers from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk-in and evening appointments are available upon request. Courses for the fall 2023 semester begin on August 14.

Students should bring the following:

High school transcripts

College transcripts

ACT/SAT Scores

2022 Tax Information, including 1040s and W-2s (if seeking assistance with financial aid FAFSA completion)

Driver’s license or ID

Students who still need to take the ACT/SAT should plan to test for Math and English class placement by contacting the KC Academic Center for Excellence at 618-545-3160 for more information.

Appointments are also available at community education centers. For appointments at the communication education centers, please call:

Salem Education Center 618-545-3425

Nashville Education Center 618-545-3485

Greenville Education Center 618-545-3465

Vandalia Education Center 618-545-3445

Trenton Education Center 618-545-3475

Additional Details on New Course Offerings:

Advanced HVAC Certificate – A 18-credit hour certificate that is a stackable credential towards the HVAC AAS degree. The certificate allows students to complete advanced HVAC courses and receive a recognized credential. Creating this advanced certificate allows students to complete all HVAC courses and earn both Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning and Advance Heating, Vent and AC certificates in 12 months.

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Technology Certificate – A 8-credit hour certificate designed for technicians already working in the automotive technology field to gain an additional credential. Students will gain technical expertise through practical knowledge about electric vehicle components, specialized maintenance tools, troubleshooting hybrid and high voltage systems, and safety protocols.

Early Childhood Small Business Certificate – A 7-credit hour certificate that can be taken fully online. This certificate is designed for those interested in starting their own in-home daycare. It provides basic financial planning, an overview of early childhood theories and principals of child development, and an overview of the licensing standards and processes for daycare homes, daycare group homes, and daycare centers, specific to the state of Illinois.

Word Specialist Microcertificate – A 4-7 credit hour microcertificate designed to enhance employability by allowing the student to increase their Microsoft Word skills and obtain industry certification. Credit hours vary depending on course selection, including the Microsoft Word Expert course. These courses can be taken through a combination of online coursework and hours in the Business Learning Center.

Excel Specialist Microcertificate – A 4-7 credit hour microcertificate designed to enhance employability by allowing the student to increase their Microsoft Word skills and obtain industry certification. Credit hours vary depending on course selection, including the Microsoft Word Expert course. These courses can be taken through a combination of online coursework and hours in the Business Learning Center.

Associate of Fine Arts Theatre – A 63-credit hour degree providing students with the first two years of study towards a Bachelors of Fine Arts in Theatre at a four-year college or university. Students will take fundamental courses common with most undergraduate four-year theatre programs and then can continue their studies in specialized areas such as Acting, Musical Theatre, Design and Technology or Theatre Studies.