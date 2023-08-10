Library Childrens Area To Be Closed Starting August 14

The downstairs children’s area at the Greenville Public Library will get a new look this month.

For about a week, the area will be closed while work is done. Youths wanting books need to visit the library before this Monday.

Library Director Jo Keillor said the area will be going through a very much-needed renovation, which will include painting and new carpet. They plan on the project to take no more than a week, but you’re advised to call before your next planned visit to the children’s area. The library could also use donations of copy paper sized boxes to help them move the books out of that area.

Click below to hear more:

For more information, call the library at 664-3115.