Little Miss Pageant Held Sunday Night

The Bond County Fair Little Miss Pageant took place Sunday night at the grandstand.

Ten girls participated in the event.

They included Skylee Altenberger, Avery Cummings, Maybree Elam, Teigan Gibbs, Eisley Kudyba, Olivia Oldham, Hadley Richardson, Rowan Smith, Faith Wilburn, and Ruby Willman.

During the evening, the girls received their crowns, danced in a production number, and were presented trophies.

Bond County Fair Queen Morgan Wilderman and Junior Miss Tinley Walker assisted throughout the pageant.

Belinda Ziemba was pageant emcee. Katie Perkins conducted the interviews on stage.