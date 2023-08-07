Little Miss Pageant Held Sunday Night

By
WGEL
-
The participants in the 2023 Little Miss Pageant at the Bond County Fair were (Front, L-R) Eisley Kudyba, Skylee Altenberger, Avery Cummings, Maybree Elam, Ruby Willman, Teigan Gibbs, Olivia Oldham, Rowan Smith, Hadley Richardson, and Faith Wilburn. Also pictured (Back, L-R) are Junior Miss Tinley Walker and Queen Morgan Wilderman.

The Bond County Fair Little Miss Pageant took place Sunday night at the grandstand.

Ten girls participated in the event.

They included Skylee Altenberger, Avery Cummings, Maybree Elam, Teigan Gibbs, Eisley Kudyba, Olivia Oldham, Hadley Richardson, Rowan Smith, Faith Wilburn, and Ruby Willman.

During the evening, the girls received their crowns, danced in a production number, and were presented trophies.

Bond County Fair Queen Morgan Wilderman and Junior Miss Tinley Walker assisted throughout the pageant.

Belinda Ziemba was pageant emcee. Katie Perkins conducted the interviews on stage.

