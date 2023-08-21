Local Youth Exhibit Grand Champions At State Fair

There are six breeds of dairy cattle exhibited at the IL State Fair. A Grand Champion is selected for each breed and then those champions compete against each other for Supreme Champion Dairy Cattle Female of the Illinois State Fair Junior Show.

This year 3 of the Grand Champion Dairy cows were exhibited by members of Bond County 4-H. The Guernsey was exhibited by Connor Hartmann, of the Trailblazers 4-H and Mulberry Grove FFA; the Brown Swiss by Ellie Albert, of the Liberty 4-H & Mulberry Grove FFA; and the Holstein by Kasey Clanton, of the Liberty 4-H and Vandalia FFA.

Connor Hartmann’s Guernsey cow was selected as the Supreme Champion Dairy Cow, Best Bred and Owned Dairy Cow and Land of Lincoln Supreme Champion Dairy Cow of the Illinois State Fair Junior Show. These are the highest awards that any 4-H or FFA member can win at the Illinois State Fair Junior Dairy Show. Next year at the state fair Connor will participate in the Governor’s Sale of Champions representing the dairy cattle.

Connor is a sophomore at Mulberry Grove High School. He is the Mulberry Grove FFA Sentinel, is a Varsity Basketball and Baseball player for MGHS, a member of the Trailblazers 4-H club and is the son of Kevin & Emily Hartmann of Mulberry Grove.