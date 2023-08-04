Meet This Year’s Bond County Fair Queen & Junior Miss Contestants

The 2023 Bond County Fair Queen and Junior Miss Pageant is Monday, August 7, at 7 PM in the grandstand. Below, you’ll find a photo of, and a greeting from, each of this year’s Queen and Junior Miss contestants.

There are five ladies vying for the title of Miss Bond County Fair Queen:

Peyton Simpson of Mulberry Grove

Hailie Gombos from Pocahontas

Madison Roy from Pocahontas

Maggie Goodson of Greenville

Gracie Lindley of Greenville

There are a total of 10 Junior Miss candidates:

Julia Ward from Greenville

Abigail Clark from Greenville

Mia Mains from Greenville

Samantha Vohlken from Keyesport

Olivia Goodson from Greenville

Addy Bauer from Greenville

Nikki Woll of Pocahontas

Maci Bone of Sorento

Laura Craver of Greenville

Avery Hentze from Greenville