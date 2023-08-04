Meet This Year’s Bond County Fair Queen & Junior Miss Contestants

The 2023 Bond County Fair Queen and Junior Miss Pageant is Monday, August 7, at 7 PM in the grandstand. Below, you’ll find a photo of, and a greeting from, each of this year’s Queen and Junior Miss contestants.
There are five ladies vying for the title of Miss Bond County Fair Queen:
Peyton Simpson of Mulberry Grove
Hailie Gombos from Pocahontas
Madison Roy from Pocahontas
Maggie Goodson of Greenville
Gracie Lindley of Greenville
There are a total of 10 Junior Miss candidates:
Julia Ward from Greenville
Abigail Clark from Greenville
Mia Mains from Greenville
Samantha Vohlken from Keyesport
Olivia Goodson from Greenville
Addy Bauer from Greenville
Nikki Woll of Pocahontas
Maci Bone of Sorento
Laura Craver of Greenville
Avery Hentze from Greenville