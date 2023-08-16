Mulberry Elementary Principal Position Filled

Last school year’s principal at Mulberry Grove Elementary School, Chad Nelson, has resigned to become principal at Pocahontas School.

At a meeting Monday evening, the Unit 1 school board took action to cover the principal job for the 2023-24 school year.

After accepting Nelson’s resignation, the board hired two people as elementary school principal.

Current Unit 1 Superintendent Casie (KC) Bowman will continue in that position and work two and one-half days a week as principal.

The other two and one-half days will be filled by Stephen Phillips of Salem.

Phillips is no stranger to Unit 1, having served as its superintendent for the 2018-19 and 2019-2020 school terms. He left the district to become superintendent in Dix, Illinois and has been retired for a year.

Bowman will be working in a familiar position. She was the Mulberry Grove Elementary School principal for four years before she was hired as superintendent for the 2022-23 school year.

Unit 1 Board President Nathan Mollett told WGEL this will be the arrangement for the elementary school position the entire 2023-24 school year, and the district will later seek applicants for a full-time principal.

Nelson was also the athletic director at Mulberry Grove.

At Monday’s meeting, the board hired Adam Haston to serve as athletic director for the new school year. Haston is also in his first year as principal of Mulberry Grove High School and Junior High.