Mulberry Grove House Fire Monday

A major house fire occurred Monday evening in Mulberry Grove

By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, smoke was pouring out of the house.

It was located at the junction of North Maple Street and the west end of Main Street.

The fire broke out during the five o’clock hour.

The house was the residence of a Mulberry Grove family. One individual was home at the time of the fire and they made it out of the structure without injury, after reportedly being alerted to the fire by a neighbor. A pet turtle was inside the home and dogs were on the property. All were safe and accounted for.

Mulberry Grove fire officials report the majority of fire damage was confined to the attic and stairwell, extensive smoke and water damage to main floor and basement. The cause of the fire is unknown but not believed to be suspicious.

Firefighters from Mulberry Grove, Keyesport, and Greenville responded to the fire. RuralMed ambulance and Bond County Sheriff’s deputies were also on the scene.