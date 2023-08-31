Multi-Year Contracts Approved At KC

At its August meeting, the Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees provided multi-year contracts to the senior leadership team for the first time.

Title changes were also made.

Receiving contracts running through 2025 were Julie Obermark as provost – vice president of instructional services, George Kriss as CIO-vice president of institutional support and technology, Judy Hemker as vice president of administrative services, and Amy Zanton as vice president of student services.

KC President George Evans said, “This is the first time KC and the board have offered any vice presidents multi-year contracts. It shows a vote of confidence in the team and how each gives their all for this college.”

The tentative fiscal year 2024 budget is now on public display at the office of the vice president of administrative services and can also be seen on the Kaskaskia College website.

In an overview of the past fiscal year, Hemker advised it is anticipated the year ended with an excess of operating revenue over expenditures, of approximately $2 million, much better than the originally budgeted projection of a loss of $500,000.

Factors helping the budget were better interest rates on investments, more state corporate personal property tax than expected, reduced expenditures by keeping other expenses and transfers under budget, plus savings from open positions’ salaries.

Hemker reported next year’s tentative budget shows expenses over revenues of about $990,000, but the college’s “operating performance from prior years provides ample reserves to address any potential inadequacy.”

A public hearing on the new budget will be held at 6 p.m. September 25 before the regular board meeting, to be held at KC’s Greenville Education Center.