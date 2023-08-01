Nelson Hired As Pocahontas Principal

A Mulberry Grove administrator has been hired as the new principal at Pocahontas School.

The Bond County Community Unit 2 and Mulberry Grove Unit 1 boards of education held separate meetings Monday evening.

The Unit 2 board met at 5 p.m., for 23 minutes, including a 15-minute executive session, and approved a motion to hire Chad Nelson as the Pocahontas School principal, effective the new school year.

Nelson was Mulberry Grove Elementary School principal last year and was under contract to continue in that role.

The Mulberry Grove Board opened its meeting at 6 p.m. and met in closed session for over an hour.

Upon returning to open session, the Unit 1 board accepted one resignation, but it did not pertain to Nelson.

When WGEL asked about the principal situation, Board President Nathan Mollett said the board didn’t have an official resignation letter to act on at this time.

Nelson is a Greenville native and Unit 2 high school graduate.

Before becoming principal at Mulberry Grove Elementary, he was junior high and high school physical education teacher at Mulberry Grove for 10 years, also serving the same number of years as high school baseball coach. Nelson has been Unit 1 athletic director for the past eight years.

The Pocahontas principal position opened up when Jason Rakers resigned to take the job of Okawville High School principal.

Teacher Lyndsey Beckham is moving from Unit 1 to Unit 2.

The Unit 2 school board hired her at Monday’s meeting as middle school social studies teacher at Pocahontas School.

The Unit 1 board accepted Beckham’s resignation, then hired Clay Carrell for the Mulberry Grove junior high social studies position.