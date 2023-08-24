Park District Board Approves Wait Park Items

The Kingsbury Park District Board met recently and approved three items pertaining to renovations and additions at William Wait Park.

The district has received a state grant for equipment and other projects.

The board approved a proposal from Landscape Structure for playground equipment at a cost of $101,792. The installation price is another $38,955.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein district employees will do some of the playground work to save about $23,000. He advised the equipment is expected to be delivered early next year.

The old playground equipment has already been removed.

Work will begin soon on two soccer fields on the south end of the property. Perfect Play was awarded a contract for $75,900 to grade and slope the fields and provide drainage.

For another $6,738, the company will install a culvert and drainage swail on the north edge of the fields.

The board took action to expand the number of pickleball courts to be constructed from four to six. The cost for everything , except lights, is $306,720, with Christ Brothers Asphalt of Lebanon doing the work.

The courts will be placed in the northeast part of the park, where a flag football field was previously located. The all-weather courts will have asphalt surfaces.

Sauerwein said the pickle ball courts will be built next year.

He also advised the board that the Kaskaskia Swim Conference is disbanding and the Clippers will try to get into another conference.

The annual financial review of the district for 2022 was approved by the board. It was provided by KEB of Litchfield.

According to Sauerwein, there were no findings discovered by the accounting firm.