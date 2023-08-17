Plan Commission Favors Downtown Liquor Proposal

The Greenville Plan Commission has favored a request from the city to change the Unified Development Code to allow bars, taverns, and nightclubs in the downtown zone.

The action occurred Tuesday evening.

The commission’s recommendation will go to the Greenville City Council on September 12.

The commission conducted a public hearing on the request.

One person in attendance asked what led to the proposal.

Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp was in attendance and said there is a sports bar looking at the former Watson’s building. For them to get a liquor license, 51% of their sales has to be food vs. liquor. She said this particular establishment, which the city is trying very hard to bring to the community, said the business would have luxury apartments on the second, with a restaurant/bar on the first floor, with a bar on the lower level. She said the bar may serve bar food. Hollenkamp noted the establishment will spend considerable amounts of money and will offer outside seating.

She said other businesses have approached the city about this. The atmosphere and city administration has changed in recent years, as pointed out by the city manager. She said this issue has been a stumbling block for the city when it comes to some businesses have approached them. Hollenkamp also pointed out there is a pub that would like to be located in the downtown area, off the square.

When a referendum was approved by citizens in 2008, to allow liquor in Greenville, the city council at that time specifically prohibited bars, taverns, and nightclubs in the downtown area.

At Tuesday’s hearing, one citizen expressed support for the proposal. Commission Member Chance Vohlken read three e-mails he received on the topic, with two of them in favor.

Vohlken and Dennis Warren, both from the commission, voiced complete support.

Two other commission members, Brent Shaw and Janie Nelson stated they were not interested in seeing a nightclub on the square.

Commission Chairman Jack Chism said while he liked Greenville as it was in the past with no liquor, now that liquor is allowed, he believes this kind of change appears to be inevitable.

Chism, Shaw, Warren and Vohlken voted yes on the request.

Nelson abstained from voting since her husband is involved in the micro-hotel mentioned by the city manager.