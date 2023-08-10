Prairie Heart Foundation Hosts Heart Walk

The Prairie Heart Foundation is proud to host Powered by Prairie, a heart walk and health education event, on Oct. 7, 8 – 10:30 a.m., at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, located at 12866 Troxler Ave. in Highland.

One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit local Prairie cardiac rehab services in Breese, Decatur, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Litchfield, O’Fallon, Shelbyville, and Springfield. Donations will support new equipment, participant incentives, specialized programs, colleague training and facility improvements.

Register at prairieheart.org/powered-by-prairie-heart-walk by Sept. 29, 2023.

Prairie Cardiac Rehab Participants – $20 per person

Includes Prairie t-shirt and participant’s choice of either a ball cap or cooling towel

Individual – $25 per person

Includes Prairie t-shirt and participant’s choice of either a ball cap or cooling towel

Family – $80 for four

Includes four Prairie t-shirts and participants’ choice of either a ball cap or cooling towel

Get powered up as you and your loved ones walk your way to a healthy heart. This low-impact, high-fun event for all ages will include a variety of activities to fuel your heart healthy journey. The event is rain or shine, with prize drawings throughout the morning. Representatives from local HSHS hospitals will be onsite in Highland providing health information and education. Please, no pets.

To create a special fundraising page to celebrate you, your loved one and/or your team, visit justgiving.com/campaign/poweredbyprairie.

For more information or questions, contact Brandy Grove, Prairie Heart Foundation manager of philanthropy, at brandy.grove@hshs.org or 217-814-5177.