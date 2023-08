The monthly Greenville Farmers Market is Saturday, August 5 in downtown Greenville.

Bond County Project Parenting will be at the market. All county families with a child under age three are invited to the Happy Beans Farmers Market. It’s for the little ones to shop for produce.

Families can also learn about Project Parenting’s free events and resources.

Hours for the Greenville Farmers Market are 8 a.m. to noon.