Rep. Wilhour Offers Back-To-School Safety Reminders

As summer draws to a close and children start heading back to school, State Representative Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) is reminding parents about the need to prepare children for safe travel to and from school. Family life can get a little hectic with shopping for clothes and school supplies, so it is important to take a moment to remember some of the basics of safety for children young and old.

“New students have a lot to learn about going off to school for the first time, but even older students need some reminders,” said Rep. Blaine Wilhour, a father of three. “As a parent or guardian, we need to have important phone numbers in case of a need to contact the school concerning our children. Phone numbers for the school, teacher, school nurse and the coaches who work with your children are some of the numbers to consider having handy.”

The National Safety Council (NSC) offers the following advice for parents and children:

Tips for Walkers:

Practice walking to school with your child

Walk on the sidewalk, if one is available – when on a street with no sidewalk, walk facing the traffic

Before you cross the street, stop, and look left, right, and left again to see if cars are coming

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing and always cross streets at crosswalks or intersections

Stay alert and avoid distracted walking

Tips for Bike Riders:

Practice riding the bike route to school with your child

Ride on the right side of the road, with traffic, and in a single file

Come to a complete stop before crossing the street and walk bikes across the street

Stay alert and avoid distracted riding

Make sure your child always wears a properly fitted helmet and bright clothing

Tips for Bus Riders:

Go to the bus stop with your child to teach them the proper way to get on and off the bus

Teach your children to stand 6 feet (or three giant steps) away from the curb • If your child must cross the street in front of the bus, teach him or her to walk on the side of the road until they are 10 feet ahead of the bus – your child and the bus driver should always be able to see each other

Tips for Teen Drivers

Teens crash most often because they are inexperienced; practice with your new driver every week before and after they get their license

Set a good example: drive the way you want your teen to drive

Additional Safety Tips: https://www.nsc.org/community-safety/safety-topics/school-safety/school-safety-home