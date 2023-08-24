Scam Alert From the Bond County Sheriff’s Department

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department has been alerted to a local fraud attempt. They report the person calling states they are a deputy and that a bench warrant has been issued for the person receiving the call. In order to clear the warrant, the scammer says you need to pay them with a credit card. The suspects have cloned the sheriff’s department phone number, which means it will show up as the Bond County Sheriff’s Department on your caller ID.

The Bond County Sheriff’s department reminds they will never call you and request money over the phone. It is recommended you immediately disconnect these types of calls informing, them you will call the Sheriff’s Department to verify this information.

Never give these types of callers any financial or personal information.