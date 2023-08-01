Shank On Assessment Appeal Process

Bond County Supervisor of Assessments Georgia Shank has issued a news release about how property owners can file an appeal of their tax assessment.

They can visit the supervisor of assessments office and request to see their property improvement breakdown card to verify that measurements and amenities are correctly assessed.

Taxpayers can fill out paperwork to meet with the Board of Review. After meeting with that board, Shank indicated two options are available, if they disagree with the Board of Review’s decision.

She said only one option can be selected, and taxpayers are still required to pay their taxes until a final decision is made.

Shank emphasized the deadline to file an appeal with the Board of Review is no later than 30 days from the date of publication of reassessments, which at this time is August 25.

The Board of Review decision can be appealed, in writing, to the Property Tax Appeal Board or PTAB.

A five-member PTAB board is appointed by the governor and determines the correct assessment, based on equity and the weight of the evidence.

Taxes can be paid under protest and the Board of Review’s decision can be appealed directly to the circuit court by filing a tax objection complaint.

For more information call the Bond County Supervisor of Assessments at 664-2848 or visit the office at 206 West Main in Greenville.