Sorento School Transfer To Village Possible

Last month, the Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education approved a motion to proceed with the sale of the Sorento School building and surrounding property.

That apparently will not occur, as at Wednesday night’s meeting, Superintendent Wes Olson announced the Village of Sorento wants it.

He told the board that the Village of Sorento officials met recently and adopted an ordinance regarding the transfer of Sorento School and the surrounding property from Unit 2 to the village. The School Board will need to have a special meeting to approve the transfer and to pass a resolution that would stop the sale of the property. Both require 2/3 majority vote. Such a vote would stop the public sale and complete the transfer. Olson recommended the board hold that meeting as soon as possible.

A special meeting on the topic is scheduled for this Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library.

Sorento School was closed after the 2021-2022 school year.