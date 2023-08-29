Square Dancing Lessons Begin September 7

The Greenville Grand Squares square dancing group is offering the opportunity of learning how to square dance to area residents.

Glenda Morgan, with the Grand Squares, said lessons will begin on September 7. They usually dance at 7 PM and dances will be held weekly at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. There is no registration required. The first few lessons will be free. She said square dancing is a fun way to get some low-impact aerobic exercise.

Click below to hear her comments:

Lessons will be every Thursday, beginning September 7.

For more information, call Morgan at 664-9806.